Black Friday gaming laptop deals 2019 UK

We're monitoring all the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals so everyone has an affordable chance at getting in on our favorite platform. Black Friday is one of the few times a year to find a cheap gaming laptop deal, and this year might be ideal with some of the best graphics cards like the RTX 2070 showing up as the crown jewel in plenty of laptop offers so far.

In fact, this year's Black Friday gaming laptop deals are the stars of the sales. Just five years ago, even the best gaming laptops were mostly bulky, uncomely machines that defied portability. Now, the hardware required to spit out amazing graphics can fit into a tiny laptop shell without a big hit to performance. Gaming laptops are excellent go-to machines for kicking off a PC gaming hobby, or supplementing it with a portable beast that easily beats any console. With 144Hz displays and SSDs that shrink in physical size but balloon in storage space every year, PC gaming is officially a portable hobby thanks to gaming laptops.

If you don't need the state-of-the-art gaming laptop or want something a little smaller, aim for a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, which will run most modern games at medium to high settings. For any laptop, nab at least 16GB of RAM, and an Intel i7 processor. Future proof your baby. Big games need plenty of space, so aim for a minimum of 500GB in storage. 1TB is the sweet spot, but that hikes the price. You may, however, find one in the Black Friday laptop deals below.

Black Friday gaming laptops—When do they go on sale?

Sales will be in full swing from November 29 until after Cyber Monday, December 2, but they usually start popping up a week or two before, so start researching around that time, even if you are only on the fence about getting a new laptop. You might find a good deal that you can't pass up. Generally speaking though, most of the best deals are reserved for Black Friday weekend, so you might want to wait—but sometimes those deals are limited in quantity, so timing is everything.

However, that doesn't mean you can't shop for something else, like one of the best gaming mouse options to go with your new future laptop. We're expecting the sales to last for a few weeks after Black Friday too, in some shape or form, so you'll see discounts running right through until Christmas. Just expect the lowest prices on the Friday and Monday.

How to save money on gaming laptops during Black Friday

With the deluge of deals that ooze out of every major retailer every Black Friday, narrowing down your choice of laptop to a single one can seem like an overwhelming task. But there are a few ways you can prepare ahead of time so you can cut through the noise and find exactly, or close to, what you are looking for.

1. Figure out what's important

What are your must-haves when shopping for your next gaming laptop? What are some components or features that you are willing to compromise on so you don't spend as much money? You can write out a list if you think that will help, but knowing what matters the most to you in a gaming laptop can help you figure out the right price point in advance and hone in on getting something you won't regret spending your money on. Does a better GPU matter more than a display greater than 1080p? Only you will know what will make you happy. Read some reviews if that helps, too.

2. Bookmark price comparison websites

We work around the clock from Black Friday to Cyber Monday to post the best possible deals we can find, but sometimes it's helpful to bookmark sites like CamelCamelCamel to know if you are really getting the best deal possible. CamelCamelCamel will show you price histories of any item on Amazon, so you can see if you are getting the possible deal for what's listed on the product page. The price may not ever reach its 'lowest price ever' ever again, but could still be a screamin' deal if it's within £10 or £20 of that lowest price.

3. Look out for bundle deals and other extras

Retailers bring out all sorts of bundle deals during Black Friday, especially when it comes to PC hardware. They may be few and far between for gaming laptops, but it's not unheard of to have a laptop come with a game code or two, or with peripherals like gaming mice. Other extras can include mail-in rebates, which can save you some extra cash if one retailer is offering rebates and another one isn't for the same item.