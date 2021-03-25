Biomutant’s feral fighting shown off in new gameplay trailer

No one’s surprised that mammalian action RPG Biomutant has fighting, but now we’ve got a special trailer showcasing it. As you can see above, it’s pretty much what you’d expect from a game with a whiff of the ‘90s mascot platformer about it: the raccoon-like protagonist bashes things with various melee weapons, shoots them with various ballistic weaponry, and has a knack for aerial combat.

It’s all very fast paced, and the fighting brings to mind the recent Immortals: Fenyx Rising. As in that game a well-timed dodge can trigger a satisfying slo-mo sequence, and you can also chain together mid-air attacks to miraculously hover in the sky. Oh, and you can ground pound for some hectic AoE damage as well, which is always fun.

This trailer coincides with pre-orders opening—if you choose to buy the game in advance you’ll get the Mercenary class DLC, which as the name implies, is a whole playable class that won’t be available unless you cough up in advance, or buy the Collector’s or Atomic editions of the game. “The mercenary offers a unique combination of perks and has two-handed combat as a starting ability and is appropriately equipped with a kind of classic katana and the shorter wakizashi sword,” so reads THQ’s blurb.