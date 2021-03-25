Popular

Biomutant’s feral fighting shown off in new gameplay trailer

By

I think it’s a raccoon.

No one’s surprised that mammalian action RPG Biomutant has fighting, but now we’ve got a special trailer showcasing it. As you can see above, it’s pretty much what you’d expect from a game with a whiff of the ‘90s mascot platformer about it: the raccoon-like protagonist bashes things with various melee weapons, shoots them with various ballistic weaponry, and has a knack for aerial combat.

It’s all very fast paced, and the fighting brings to mind the recent Immortals: Fenyx Rising. As in that game a well-timed dodge can trigger a satisfying slo-mo sequence, and you can also chain together mid-air attacks to miraculously hover in the sky. Oh, and you can ground pound for some hectic AoE damage as well, which is always fun.

This trailer coincides with pre-orders opening—if you choose to buy the game in advance you’ll get the Mercenary class DLC, which as the name implies, is a whole playable class that won’t be available unless you cough up in advance, or buy the Collector’s or Atomic editions of the game. “The mercenary offers a unique combination of perks and has two-handed combat as a starting ability and is appropriately equipped with a kind of classic katana and the shorter wakizashi sword,” so reads THQ’s blurb.

The Biomutant release date is May 25, when it’ll be available on Steam. 

Shaun Prescott
Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
