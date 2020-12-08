The best AN94 loadouts for Warzone

Need a top AN94 Warzone loadout? The AN94 has been one of the most dominant assault rifles in Warzone. The Seattle Surge and Chicago Huntsmen, two pro Call of Duty teams, used it when it became available in August. But it's also far less reliable than comparable assault rifles like the Kilo, and only works for a specific type of player.

The AN94 is a low-damage assault rifle effective at medium-to-close range, but it has a nifty quirk. Like its real-world counterpart, the AN94 has a feature called 'hyperburst'. The first two rounds of every trigger pull are faster than subsequent shots. This makes the opening seconds of a firefight very important. If you hit the target with those initial shots, you'll put your enemies into the ground quickly.

The AN94 hasn't dominated in the meta, but it is a powerful mid-range weapon with a variety of uses. It also hasn't received a major nerf like the Bruen and Grau despite its effectiveness in certain situations. Here's our guide to making the most of this tricky but powerful rifle with a great AN94 Warzone setup or three.

The best AN94 Warzone loadout for you

The Silent Soldier

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: AN-94 Factory X-438mm

AN-94 Factory X-438mm Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 60 Round Casket Mags

60 Round Casket Mags Optic: POS-M3 Thermal Scope

Perks

Cold-Blooded

Ghost

Battle Hardened

Throwables

Lethal: Thermite

Thermite Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Silence is always a good strategy in Warzone. You want to avoid detection whenever possible. This means using perks like Ghost and Cold-Blooded that hide your presence from UAVs and thermal scopes, a suppressor to keep your gunfire quiet, and a heartbeat sensor to reveal the locations of nearby opponents.

The AN94 is perfect for this strategy. Dominant at medium range, the AN94 is ideal for catching unsuspecting players unawares and lighting them up before they can respond. The AN94 is also serviceable up close, helpful if your ambush turns into a more protracted battle. It's useless at longer distances, though, so don't get caught in a firefight with an opponent who is more than 60 meters away.

The Heartbeat Sensor is still the go-to piece of tactical equipment for hunting other players. Sadly, no lethal equipment is currently suited for silence. The throwing knife has been nerfed so it only breaks armor, and therefore isn't as useful as it once was. A Thermite or Semtex grenade works great as an additional tool in a close firefight.

The Run And Burst

Attachments

AN-94 Factory 330mm barrel (Image credit: Activision) Includes a high-tension spring to compensate for reduced travel.

Barrel: AN-94 Factory 330mm

AN-94 Factory 330mm Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Stock: FORGE TAC Ultralight

FORGE TAC Ultralight Ammunition: 60 Round Casket Mags

60 Round Casket Mags Optic: Viper Reflex Sight

Perks

Double Time

Overkill

Shrapnel

Throwables

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stun Grenade

Although designed as a mid-range assault rifle, the AN94 can also rival some of CoD's best SMGs. This loadout is all about movement, minimizing the chance of you being pinned down. When you run into enemies, confuse them by approaching them from different angles. Get caught in gas station? Hop out the window and run around to flank them.

The AN94's burst fire is great for quick shots in between sprints. Thanks to the hyperburst feature, a few bursts into the head or chest will down enemies faster than an SMG.

As for equipment, a stun grenade is great for confusing enemies during a hectic firefight. The Shrapnel perk gives you two of them per loadout as well. If you don't want to run with the Ghost perk, then choose Overkill and add an SMG (or a rifle if you want something with range) as your second weapon. Switching to another weapon during a hectic firefight is also better than trying to reload, so Overkill will provide extra firepower when your AN94 runs dry.

A Burst Of Flavor

Attachments

Monolithic Suppressor muzzle (Image credit: Ubisoft) Provides superior sound supression while increasing range.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: AN-94 Factory X-438mm

AN-94 Factory X-438mm Underbarrel: Operator Foregrip

Operator Foregrip Ammunition: 60 Round Casket Mags

60 Round Casket Mags Optic: VLK 3.0

Perks

Cold-Blooded

Overkill

Shrapnel

Throwables

Lethal: Claymore

Claymore Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Most Warzone firefights occur at mid or long range. Verdansk is huge and there are hundreds of rooftops perfect for sniping. This loadout is all about range, making sure no one can surprise you from close or mid-range distances.

Overkill is the key feature here. Use it to assign your sniper rife of choice, then move from building to building, using windows and rooftops to scout the surrounding areas. If a player manages to dodge your sniper shots and get into mid range, the AN94's punching power will put a quick stop to that.

With your weapons covering attack, your equipment provides your defence. The claymores and Heartbeat Sensor will help prevent players ambushing you from behind. Cold-Blooded, meanwhile, makes you harder to spot by snipers using thermal scopes.