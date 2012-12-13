Battlefield Heroes receives supply drop of Christmas treats

Battlefield Heroes

If you want a look at the full range of Crimbo combat gear, you'll find it all on the game's forums and check out the war-themed advent calendar . No chocolates behind these doors - just war. Yes, the Santa outfits are 'the classic', but we like the look of the Misha and Ivan sets – they just feel more stylish.Today's offering is a brand new flamethrower for both Royals and Nationals, to keep your enemies nice and warm on the snow-themed maps, and there's a decent selection of balaclavas and hats available too. Normally, Christmas themed kit looks pretty awful in shooters, but Battlefield Heroes has the comedy swagger to pull it off.

There's a video of the festive carnage here , if you remain unconvinced.