Battlefield 5 TTK changes will begin to roll out tomorrow

Electronic Arts indicated a couple of weeks ago that it would soon begin making changes to Battlefield 5's Time to Kill [TTK] and Time to Death [TTD], which it said were "the hottest topic(s) being discussed" by the players. In an update posted today to the Battlefield forums, it announced that those experiments will get underway tomorrow.

"One of the more trending conversations since the game has released is around TTK [Time to Kill] and TTD [Time to Death]. Both are closely intertwined with each other," EA wrote. "Again, thanks to feedback from the majority of our community, we will be making some changes to our TTK/TTD damage models. The new changes directly impact TTK across the game. This is to ensure a more even gameplay experience for all of our players. These changes will roll out globally across all servers starting on Wednesday, December 12th."

EA is also still working on "elements related to TTD improvements, including netcode, damage and health feedback, and much more," but those will apparently be coming in the future, separate from tomorrow's update. A full list of changes will be released tomorrow, when the TTK changes go live.

To accommodate players who prefer the system as it is, a new "Conquest Core" server playlist is now live. EA encouraged players to compare the two damage models and offer feedback on both; it also said that the new playlist "will evolve over time and is the first step toward a traditional Battlefield 'Harcore' experience." Hardcore is an optional mode available in several Battlefield game that makes the game tougher and more "realistic": In Battlefield 1, for instance, it's possible to disable the minimap, crosshair, enemy indicator, and enable friendly fire, meaning that players have to learn uniforms and tank markers if they want to avoid blowing members of their own team.

