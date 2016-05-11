Electronic Arts has confirmed that its upcoming First World War FPS Battlefield 1 will have a server browser.

Server Browser confirmed. https://t.co/QFD8huHMAzMay 10, 2016

That's the whole story, really: Yes, there will be a browser. Other details, such as how it will work—whether it will be accessible from the game or through the Battlelog platform—weren't revealed, nor was the existence (or lack thereof) of support for dedicated servers.

Nonetheless, it's a good bit of news—if expected—and one we'll certainly be hearing more about ahead of the game's launch in October, quite likely at the pre-E3 EA Play conference on June 21. In the meantime, don't miss our writeup of the recent Battlefield 1 preview event in London.

