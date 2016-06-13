Battlefield 1 maps and modes revealed

Following a bombastic new trailer and an hour-long multiplayer stream, EA has revealed the first batch of Battlefield 1's maps and modes.

Amiens is clash between the British and Germans in the French city of the same name. From the sound of it, there's an element of claustrophobia in collapsing alleyways, a courthouse and along bridges and railways in the city centre.

Amiens

The St. Quentin Scar is where the livestream opened and the map Phil got to scout in his hands-on. It's vast, large enough for aerial battles and cut by trenches protecting the unspoiled village of Travecy.

The St. Quentin Scar

Monte Grappa is an uphill struggle that reminds me a little of Battlefield 3's Damavand Peak. But with zeppelins. High in the Venetian Alps, the Austro-Hungarian Empire holds a massive fort against the efforts of the Italian Army. This could be one for artillery enthusiasts.

Monte Grappa

Finally, Empire's Edge is set in Italy, along the Adriatic coast—a picturesque spot that you'll hammer with dreadnought fire until it's dust.

Empire's Edge

As to modes, two staples are confirmed: Conquest and Domination. 'Operations' is new, however, and could define DICE's take on the First World War. It sounds similar to Verdun's trench warfare and shifting fronts. Instead of capturing points, the attacking team needs to push the frontline forward until they conquer the map, whereupon the defenders have a chance to reinforce on a new map. Each game of Operations is a series of interconnected battles.

This is just what has been revealed so far. The official Battlefield 1 site promises further updates down the line.