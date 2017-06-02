Battle Chasers: Nightwar will release this October

Gorgeous JRPG-style roleplaying game Battle Chasers: Nightwar will release on October 3, publisher THQ Nordic has announced. Here's the Steam page confirming that, and here's the latest trailer showing the alarmingly pretty isometric adventure in action:

If something seems familiar about the game, that might be because of the people behind it, some of whom are former Darksiders developers, including the comic book artist responsible for its chunky art style, Joe Madureira. Battle Chasers is actually based on his identically named comic series, and takes the form of "an RPG inspired by the classic console greats, featuring deep dungeon diving, turn-based combat presented in a classic JRPG format, and a rich story driven by exploration of the world". So, a bit like Anachronox, it's a Western RPG in a JRPG mould.

Chris Thursten chatted to a couple of the people involved with Battle Chasers at this year's PC Gamer Weekender. You can watch that, and see some more game footage, here.