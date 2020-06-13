Baldur's Gate 3 is coming to Early Access in August, probably

During the Guerrilla Collective livestream today, a new trailer for Baldur's Gate 3 announced the RPG is coming to Early Access in August.

Probably. Maybe. As Larian CEO Swen Vincke explained, the studio is working hard towards that goal, but development challenges from COVID-19 might delay their plans. "We've been hit like everybody else in the world. Nonetheless, we managed to make a lot of progress, so we think we're going to make it."

Vincke pointed to performance capture as one potential roadblock between them and the Early Access release. He also listed out a number of changes to the game since it's last been seen, including graphical improvements, combat tweaks and changes to the narrator.

We'll get to see more of Baldur's Gate 3 soon, with an interactive livestream on June 18.

