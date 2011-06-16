Assassin's Creed Revelations trailer shows fiery shipyard escape

The latest Assassin's Creed Revelations trailer shows six minutes of in-game footage, in which Ezio sets fire to an entire shipyard to escape a port. It's a slightly longer version of the footage shown at the Ubisoft press conference at E3 this year, and shows an older, more explodey Ezio tossing bombs around like they're cupcakes and generally making a big fuss, which is what Assassin's are supposed to do, right? Assassin's Creed Revelations is out on November 15 in the US, and November 18 internationally, and is also the cover feature of this month's issue of PC Gamer UK , out now.