Arma Tactics releasing on Steam next month

Bohemia's mobile turn-based strategy game, Arma Tactics , is coming to a more stationary platform on October 1st with a $9/£6 Steam release . It's like Arma 3 (read our review ) in that there are soldiers, but unlike Arma 3 in pretty much every other way. Tactics is a game of XCOM-style (at least on the surface) turn-based close-combat with story missions and randomly generated scenarios.

It's already out on iOS and Tegra3 devices (that's stuff like the Nexus 7, Acer Iconia tablets, and Nvidia Shield), but the PC version will feature mouse and keyboard controls and enhanced graphics, but should run on just about any system you're using to play games. Unless you're really attached to your Pentium Pro, maybe.

Pre-purchasing for 15 percent off also awards you immediate beta access, though the press release warns that not all enhanced PC features will be present in the beta. We'll give Arma Tactics a good look-over when the complete version releases October 1st. Check out the mobile version trailer below.