Apex Legends Season 6: Everything we know

What's on the cards for Apex Legends Season 6? With a new character, weapon, and battle pass on the way, there's a lot to prepare for in the next season of the Apex Games. Rampart is primed to compete in the arena, and before long we'll also have the ability to craft and improve our gear.

There's not long to wait until we can take the new energy SMG for a spin, and it's almost time to begin building rep in a fresh Ranked season. From leaked abilities to interesting things we spotted in the Apex Legends Season 6 trailer, here's everything we know about Boosted.

Apex Legends Season 6 kicks off on August 18. The previous season launched at 10am PDT/1pm ET/6pm BST, so be prepared to download the new season around the same time.

You still have a few days to rush down the final levels on the current battle pass, and claim those shiny Wingman skins. It's a good idea to complete your outstanding weekly challenges sooner, rather than later, to bank any remaining cosmetics before they disappear.

How much does the Apex Legends Season 6 battle pass cost?

In keeping with previous seasons, the regular Boosted battle pass should set you back 950 Apex Coins ($9.99/£7.99). This usually kits players out with a few Legend and weapon skins to get the ball rolling. Then there's over 100 Apex Packs, skins, and sprays to work towards.

If you fancy getting a headstart on grinding through the pass, Respawn also offers the battle pass bundle, which unlocks the first 25 levels and all the cosmetic goodies on each of those tiers. The price is significantly steeper at 2,800 Apex Coins, though. The cheapest way to pick up the battle pass bundle is by purchasing 1,000 Apex Coins and 2,000 Apex Coins separately for a combined total of $29.98/£23.98.

Apex Legends Season 6 trailer

As you'd expect, the new trailer revolves around Rampart, while showing the familiar faces of the rest of the Apex roster. In the run up to Season 6 there have been a few teasers that mention 'Sheila', and the launch trailer confirms that this is the name of Rampart's weapon. It looks pretty powerful, so I'd hazard a guess that it could be her ultimate.

Apex Legends Rampart: Who is Ramya Parekh?

Each season welcomes a new Legend into the arena, and this time we're meeting Rampart, a keen modder who owns her own weapon-modding shop. From 'The Endorsement' Stories from the Outlands episode, we know that Rampart's full name is Ramya Parekh, and she's very confident handling firearms. It's also clear that she's friendly with Bangalore and Gibraltar.

While Respawn is yet to outline Rampart's abilities, there are a few hints that we can glean from the recent teasers. Both videos feature what looks to be a deployable shield that characters can stand behind for cover, while shooting through it with their own weapon. Rampart's also shown using a large machine gun.

Boosted will introduce crafting, which also aligns with Rampart's interests. Players will be able to collect materials around the map and use them to upgrade gear, so it'll be interesting to see how this works with Rampart, in particular.

He has the balls to reply with *old* leaked content. Watch. Next, I bet he tells you Revenant’s original name was Nomad. 🤣🤣🤣July 18, 2020

Rampart's abilities have been datamined in the past, but Apex Legends writer Tom Casiello noted that the information contained "*old* leaked content". So, there's room for these to change, but as a couple of them were shown in a recent trailer, the other predictions may not be far off. Ahead of the official breakdown, here are the leaked abilities mentioned in the Twitter thread:

Tactical

Amped Cover: Constructs a barrier that blocks incoming shots and increases the damage of outgoing shots.

Passive

Gunner: Boosts LMG reload rate and mag capacity.

Boosts LMG reload rate and mag capacity. Fixer: Swaps to melee, allowing you to repair friendly structures.

Swaps to melee, allowing you to repair friendly structures. Cover Fire: Firing from behind cover overcharges gun damage.

Ultimate

Emplaced MHG: Place a mounted machine gun that anyone can use. The gun has high ammo capacity, but a long reload time. Uses Heavy Rounds.

(Image credit: Respawn Entertainment, EA)

How about a new weapon?

Alongside a new character, we'll also have a new weapon to try out. The Volt gun is an energy SMG, so we can assume that it'll use Energy Ammo, which is currently shared with the Havoc and L-Star weapons. While Respawn hasn't shared much information on it, the Volt SMG originally featured in Titanfall 2. Commended for its accuracy and low recoil, it sounds like it'll be the perfect addition to the Apex arsenal, and especially deadly in close to mid-range encounters.

How does crafting work?

The new crafting mechanic is set to debut in Season 6. This isn't to be confused with Crafting Metals, which are the currency used to craft cosmetic items. Respawn has been careful not to provide many details on how crafting works yet, but it has outlined that players will be able to acquire materials around the map, and use them to build "something better".

I hope this means that we'll be able to scavenge for parts to level up armour. Apex already encourages players to hunt for attachments to improve aspects like weapon mag size and accuracy. Being able to upgrade Level 1 armour, helmets, or backpacks would be a great addition. It's a nice idea, but we'll have to wait and see what Respawn has planned.

(Image credit: Respawn Entertainment, EA)

Is Blisk back?

Titanfall fans will remember Kuben Blisk as the leader of the Apex Predators in the second game, and he's seen handing Rampart an invite to the Apex Games at the end of 'The Endorsement'. Apex Legends and Titanfall are set in the same universe, and we've already seen the likes of Hammond Robotics drilling into the core of World's Edge. While it's unsurprising to see a familiar face in an Apex trailer,strengthening the ties between the games is a nice touch. There's no word on whether we'll ever get to play as Blisk, but we can dream for now.

Surely the Mozambique must be good now?

What are you talking about? It was always OP.