Here's a ton of amazing Apex Legends art, including extra thicc Pathfinder

Respawn gave us a hefty Apex Legends art blast today, showing off some of the beautiful concepts, artwork, and models that were created for its battle royale game. Below you'll find artwork of the eight Legends, some of the map's locations, and a few of its weapons. Especially interesting are the images from senior character artist Gary Huang, which show some real life references and inspirations for the looks of Bangalore, Lifeline, and Gibraltar.

Also, I dig the extra thicc Pathfinder in the first image below. Talk about a hitbox!

You can enlarge the images by clicking the upper right corner, and you can see more Apex Legends art here.

Legends

Inspirations/references

Locations

Weapons