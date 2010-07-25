Annyeong! It's Korea Day!

Nobody loves StarCraft more than South Korea does. That's a simple fact of life that should be taught in schools alongside arithmetic and how many licks it takes to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop. While most nations revere movie stars, athletes and deities, South Korea efficiently turns their best StarCraft players into all three and worships them like the button-mashing wizards they are.

Today is about honoring the fine people of South Korea, who love this game with a fiery passion and are probably freaking out right now because the release of StarCraft II is less than 48 hours away. So grab some kimchi, pull out your Korean-English dictionary and get ready to learn a thing or two about the most extreme StarCraft II fans in the world!