AMD's Ryzen 7 1700X drops below $300 at Walmart

Walmart is pushign a new "Pickup Discount" promotion, which like it sounds offers select items at a lower price when you opt to pick it up in-store rather than have it shipped. There is a wide range of products to choose from. One of them is AMD's Ryzen 7 1700X processor. If you're willing to pick it up in-store, you can snag this peppy chip for less than $300.

It is currently priced at $355.22 on Walmart's website with 2-day shipping. If you add it to your cart and opt to pick it up in-store, Walmart will deduct $59.38 from the price, bringing the cost down to $295.84. That is lowest price around—it even has Micro Center beat, which has the same chip listed for $330.

The Ryzen 7 1700X has 8 cores and 16 threads clocked at 3.4GHz to 3.8GHz. It also has 16MB of L3 cache, and like all Ryzen processors, it is unlocked for easier overclocking.

One thing to keep in mind is that the Ryzen 7 1700X does not come with a cooler in the box. You'll need to provide your own, and to minimize hassle, make sure whichever one you choose supports the AM4 socket out of the box.

You'll also want to be mindful of the RAM you select. Ryzen can be finicky with certain memory modules and kits, and to lessen the chance of a headache, reference AMD's recently updated list of compatible memory.

Go here to grab the Ryzen 7 1700X from Walmart with a pickup discount.

