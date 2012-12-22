A Valley Without Wind 2 beta now available on Steam, free if you already own the first game

Things move fast when there's no wind holding you back. It was only last week that we showed you the first footage of A Valley Without Wind 2, and now it's available to pre-purchase from Steam (currently at 60% off in the sale). That'll give you access to the beta, which has just been launched, though if you already own the first AVWW, the beta should now be automagically in your game library.

A Valley Without Wind 2 is due out in February. If you already own the first game, you'll be getting it for free. As for what you'll be getting, here's a new trailer full of footage and GIANT WORDS.