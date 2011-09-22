A Game of Thrones: Genesis trailer strokes a map, plots world domination

What's the point in commanding a grand army if you can't stand alone in your tent stroking a map? That's perhaps the moral of the new trailer for A Game of Thrones: Genesis, which is out next week. Speaking of maps, Cyanide's vision of Westeros involves one of those skewed world maps in which otherwise tiny towns are blown up to make them easier to see. This seems to have had weird consequences for The Wall, which looks a bit too narrow for a landmark that's supposed to be 300 miles long. Also, you'll notice something wrong with the music, but that's easily fixed .