A Game of Dwarves announced, first screenshots arrive

A Game of Dwarves

Paradox have announced a new game called A Game of Dwarves. It's a strategy/god game project that'll put you in charge of a clan of Dwarves as they tunnel through a series of randomly generated dungeons. Each dwarf can be levelled up and trained in different tasks. They can dig, build, research upgrades and fight off invading hordes.

It's looking a bit like a more user friendly version of the obtuse-but-awesome Dwarf Fortress . Graham's in Sweden absorbing more details right now. He'll be back soon to tell us all about it, meanwhile here are the first screenshots showing some cheerful miners exploring the randomised underworld.

