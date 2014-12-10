Ubisoft announces Heroes of Might and Magic III HD

Heroes of Might and Magic III was originally released in 1999 to wide acclaim. According to Ubisoft, it is in fact the most popular turn-based strategy game in the HOMM franchise. And why would it say such a thing? Because it's putting together a high-definition version for release early next year.

Heroes of Might and Magic III HD will remain "faithful" to the original, with seven campaign scenarios, 48 skirmish maps, a map editor, local multiplayer, and a Steamworks-powered online multiplayer lobby. But it will look a whole lot better too, with upgraded graphics supporting higher resolutions and widescreen monitors.

"Community is at the core of the Might and Magic series, and we wanted to thank their everlasting support by bringing back the epic tale of Queen Catherine Ironfist," Might and Magic Creative Director Erwan le Breton said in a statement. "We wanted to keep the heart of what made Heroes III one of the most renowned titles of the series, while providing an enhanced visual experience and offering the possibility to also play the game on tablets."

Based on the description, it looks like the HD release will only include the original game, and not the Armageddon's Blade or Shadow of Death expansions. Heroes of Might and Magic III HD is scheduled for launch on January 29, 2015. Find out more at might-and-magic.ubi.com.