Twin-stick roguelite I, Dracula: Genesis hits early access

(Image credit: Moregames)

If the Bitmap Brothers had made Enter the Gungeon or Nuclear Throne, it would look something like I, Dracula: Genesis, an isometric, twin-stick, roguelite shooter that's just launched in Steam Early Access. There's a fun, tantalising demo on Game Jolt (though be warned that it's time-limited, and fairly brief).

You might be wondering whether you need another action-heavy roguelite in your life. But I, Dracula stands out with the squishy excess of its detailed pixel art, and its refreshingly maximalist attitude: this is a world of mutants and guns, magic and Dracula. I found the demo pretty overwhelming, in a good way.

Of the early access release, developer Moregames says, "If you enjoy your typical Roguelite/Roguelike experience, this is what you’re going to find here—times a dozen. Procedural generation, lots and lots of upgradeable weapons, spells, perks, alien artefacts, strange technological and magical devices, enemies, NPCs, traps, custom events and hidden shops. So many of those, you'll feel overpowered. On the surface it is a beautiful isometric twin-stick shooter, but inside there's a huge emphasis on depth, variety, replayability and discovering all those amazing synergies that make your eyes pop!"

This early access release appears sizable, while the full release will add in more heroes, enemies, items, areas etc. That's expected either at the end of 2020, or in the Summer of next year, depending on whether you believe the Steam page or the press release. But either way, this is one to keep an eye on.