Tropico 4 demo now available

Do you like dictating in warm climates while spectating natural disasters? Does your PC laugh in the face of these system requirements ?

If so, we think you should download the Tropico 4 demo from steam. You'll get the chance to complete four tutorials, along with one full mission from the dictator-sim.

Tropico 4 will give you absolute power to rule an island. But not enough grunt to guide the cruel hand of mother nature. See footage of hurricanes, tidal waves and hurricanes in the E3 trailer embedded below. There'll also be Facebook and twitter features incorporated. Tropico 4 is due for release on September 1, and available to pre-purchase on Steam now.

You can download the demo from Strategy Informer or Steam . Let us know how you get on in the comments and read our review of Tropico 4 in PC Gamer UK issue 230 , available in both real-world and virtual stores right now!