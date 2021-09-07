Tripwire CEO steps down following comments on Texas abortion ban

Tripwire Interactive CEO John Gibson is "stepping down" from his role following comments made yesterday on Texas' recently introduced six-week abortion ban. The law took effect on September 1 and prevents abortion providers from performing terminations at six weeks — which is usually well before a woman is usually aware she's pregnant.

Gibson's support triggered immediate backlash , with partner studios severing ties with the company, and Chivalry 2 studio Torn Banner Studios distancing itself from Gibson.

Here's Tripwire's full statement :

"The comments given by John Gibson are of his own opinion, and do not reflect those of Tripwire Interactive as a company. His comments disregarded the values of our whole team, our partners and much of our broader community. Our leadership team at Tripwire are deeply sorry and are unified in our commitment to take swift action and to foster a more positive environment.

"Effective immediately, John Gibson has stepped down as CEO of Tripwire Interactive. Co-founding member and current Vice President, Alan Wilson, will take over as interim CEO. Alan has been with the company since its formation in 2005 and is an active lead in both the studio’s business and developmental affairs. Alan will work with the rest of the Tripwire leadership team to take steps with employees and partners to address their concerns including executing a company-wide town hall meeting and promoting open dialogue with Tripwire leadership and all employees. His understanding of both the company’s culture and the creative vision of our games will carry the team through this transition, with full support from the other Tripwire leaders."

Gibson's departure comes a day after his initial comments on Twitter , in which he expressed pride in the controversial Texas law. "Proud of #USSupremeCourt affirming the Texas law banning abortion for babies with a heartbeat," he wrote . "As an entertainer I don’t get political often. Yet with so many vocal peers on the other side of this issue, I felt it was important to go on the record as a pro-life game developer."

In addition to developing games in the Killing Floor and Red Orchestra series, Tripwire Interactive also publishes a range of titles from other studios, including Chivalry 2, Road Redemption and Zeno Clash.