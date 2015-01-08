Transistor has sold over 600,000 copies

Transistor was a gorgeous game. I spent most of my time wandering around the strange futuristic world, allowing protagonist Red to sing along to the strange soundtrack. Occasionally I'd take a break to kill whatever needed to be killed, but whenever a chance presented itself to hear Red sing, I'd take it.

So I'm happy to see that it's done quite well for studio Supergiant Games. According to a post on the studio's website the game has shifted over 600,000 units across Steam and PSN. Not only that, but since its launch last year the isometric RPG has sold at a more rapid rate than the studio's other hit, Bastion.

Interestingly, the rate at which Bastion sold increased over time, with the studio reporting that the majority of sales happened "many months" after the game first released. It goes to show that launching a game with a huge marketing push is sometimes less valuable than word of mouth. As of now, the game has sold over 3 million copies.

Our Wes Fenlon liked Transistor when it launched last May, writing that "a brilliant and rewarding combat system propels a story that never becomes as interesting as it seemingly should."