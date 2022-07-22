Today's Wordle answer #398: Friday, July 22

Audio player loading…

Need a little help with the July 22 (398) Wordle? Then you've come to the right place. Whether you need a hint for the Wordle of the day or just want to learn the answer, I've got everything you need laid out for you below.

One letter. I was just one letter away from the right answer. That field of green boxes surrounding so many possibilities. Some already ruled out by earlier guesses, some still hanging in the air. I made my choice and… I got it right. If that's not worth a celebratory cookie then I don't know what is.

Hint for today's Wordle: July 22

The solution to today's Wordle is the term used when describing romantic meetings—usually secret ones. These can be deep and meaningful private relationships, or hidden one-off affairs. One of the consonants repeats in today's word—good luck.

Today's Wordle answer (398)

I've got the solution you need right here. The answer to the July 22 (398) Wordle is TRYST.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Today's answer may be the plural form of a four-letter word.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those in our Wordle archive (opens in new tab).