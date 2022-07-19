Today's Wordle answer #395: Tuesday, July 19

Audio player loading…

Don't worry if you're a little stuck, I'm on hand with all the help you could ever need for today's Wordle, the July 19 (395) answer. Quick clues, straightforward answers—whatever you're looking for is waiting below.

I love that little bolt of good luck that sometimes strikes when I'm playing Wordle. Some days it takes the form of a green letter popping up early, some days it's a wild guess that turns out even better than I hoped it would. Whatever happens it just feels special, like I managed to get ahead of the internet's favourite puzzle game—until tomorrow, anyway.

Hint for today's Wordle: July 19

Today's word is a mood and one we've all encountered in our daily lives. Sometimes it's a positive force capable of bringing about real change, sometimes it's negative and harmful. Either way, it's always hot and powerful. There's just one vowel today, so once you've found it, don't waste any further guesses chasing another.

Today's Wordle answer (395)

I've got the word you're looking for right here. The answer to the July 19 (395) Wordle is ANGRY.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Today's answer may be the plural form of a four-letter word.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those in our Wordle archive (opens in new tab).