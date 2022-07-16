Today's Wordle answer #392: Saturday, July 16

Audio player loading…

I'm here to offer you all the hints and tips you need to solve today's Wordle. Need more? No problem. Keep scrolling and you'll find the answer to July 16 (392)'s Wordle just a little way down the page.

Ah, that's better. This is why I keep coming back—that little warm glow of satisfaction when today's Wordle goes just right. What could be better than seeing the answer neatly fall into place with a few guesses left to spare? It's enough to make someone wish tomorrow could arrive sooner just so they could do it all again.

Hint for today's Wordle: July 16

Pockets, apartments, and suitcase interiors can all be today's word—in fact, anything that's comfortably spacious will do. There's just one vowel to find, although it's used twice.

Today's Wordle answer (392)

I won't keep you from the solution any longer. The answer to the July 16 (392) Wordle is ROOMY.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Today's answer may be the plural form of a four-letter word.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips, and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those in our Wordle archive.