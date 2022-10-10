Today's Wordle 478 answer and hint: Monday, October 10

Audio player loading…

Let's start the week with a win for today's Wordle, in whatever way you want to go about it. I can offer quick tips and handy hints if you need them, and if you're truly stuck or simply want to save your daily win streak you'll find the answer to the October 10 (478) puzzle here too.

I got a bit caught up in one rigid line of thinking today, of having an idea form in my mind and then trying to make the answer fit no matter what the clues were telling me. Wordle doesn't work that way —it's a good thing I remembered that before it was too late.

Wordle hint

Today's Wordle: A hint for Monday, October 10

We've got a happy answer today, a common word used whenever a person has a good time with absolutely anything. This term can be applied almost however you like, from having a great night out with friends to taking pleasure with a good book in front of a cozy fire. There are two vowels to find today.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 478 answer?

Still not sure? Let me help. The answer to the October 10 (478) Wordle is ENJOY.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

October 9: HOWDY

HOWDY October 8: VIGOR

VIGOR October 7: DANDY

DANDY October 6: SLOTH

SLOTH October 5: MARSH

MARSH October 4: BOUGH

BOUGH October 3: STING

STING October 2: TWINE

TWINE October 1: LEAVE

LEAVE September 30: SCORN

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.