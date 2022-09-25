Today's Wordle 463 answer and hint: Sunday, September 25

Audio player loading…

I've got clues for today's Wordle, more hints and tips than you can shake a stick at, and if that's still not enough then don't worry, the answer to the September 25 (463) Wordle is on this page too. Anything and everything you need to make your daily puzzling as enjoyable as possible is right here.

There's nothing particularly special about my Wordle-ing today—it just turned out to be a nice solid puzzle with enough clues to successfully see me through to the end while still retaining enough uncertainty to make it exciting. Thinking about it, I suppose that's the perfect Wordle.

Wordle hint

Today's Wordle: A hint for Sunday, September 25

The answer to today's Wordle is often used when someone accepts or confesses something is true, or to accept they are to blame for something. This term is also used when someone is allowed to enter a place such as a museum, concert, or other ticketed event, with the number of people usually printed on the ticket alongside this word.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 463 answer?

Let's end the weekend with a win too. The answer to the September 25 (463) Wordle is ADMIT.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

September 24: GRATE

GRATE September 23: GLORY

GLORY September 22: SAINT

SAINT September 21: RECAP

RECAP September 20: ALIKE

ALIKE September 19: TRICE

TRICE September 18: STICK

STICK September 17: CHUTE

CHUTE September 16: PARER

PARER September 15: DOUBT

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.