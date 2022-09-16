Today's Wordle 454 answer and hint: Friday, September 16

Audio player loading…

I can offer you anything from some general help with today's Wordle to the answer to the September 16 (454) challenge in bolded capital letters. Just keep on scrolling and you'll find all the tips, tricks, and comprehensive Wordle guides you could ever need.

Realising one yellow is the best thing to come out of two guesses isn't the most uplifting start to the day, but I've got no choice but to make the best of it. A more daring—or more honestly, desperate—third guess helps to bring it all into a fuzzy kind of focus, and I eventually squeak by with a win.

Wordle hint

Today's Wordle: A hint for Friday, September 16

Something of a specialist word today, as the only time most people will encounter this is to describe a specific type of small kitchen knife. This is the one you'd go for if you were working with fruit or vegetables, particularly if you were trying to remove the skin. One of today's consonants is used twice.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 454 answer?

Let's finish the working week with a win. The answer to the September 16 (454) Wordle is PARER.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

September 15: DOUBT

DOUBT September 14: THYME

THYME September 13: ALPHA

ALPHA September 12: BOOZE

BOOZE September 11: TIBIA

TIBIA September 10: LOFTY

LOFTY September 9: THEME

THEME September 8: CLASS

CLASS September 7: LEERY

LEERY September 6: TAUNT

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.