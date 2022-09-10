Today's Wordle 448 answer and hint: Saturday, September 10

Audio player loading…

You'll find everything you need to make today's Wordle gaming go as smoothly as possible right here, from a range of general tips and tricks to the answer to the September 10 (448) challenge under an easily accessed subheading.

I know it was mostly luck, but I like to think a little skill came into today's result too. After my opening guess I had one yellow to my name and nothing else, so the follow-up was pretty open—just about anything would've been a reasonable response. To my surprise the second go turned over a full row of greens. That was it—job done, time for a celebratory biscuit.

Wordle hint

Today's Wordle: A hint for Saturday, September 10

The solution to today's Wordle is all about height. Mountains, trees, elevated regions… even personal goals or standards can be described using this term. There's just one vowel today, so move on as soon as you've found it.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Wordle answer

What is the Wordle 448 answer?

Let's start your weekend with a win. The answer to the September 10 (448) Wordle is LOFTY.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

September 9: THEME

THEME September 8: CLASS

CLASS September 7: LEERY

LEERY September 6: TAUNT

TAUNT September 5: WHOOP

WHOOP September 4: INTER

INTER September 3: GULLY

GULLY September 2: CHARM

CHARM September 1: FUNGI

FUNGI August 31: PRIZE

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.