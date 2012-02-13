Tim Schafer talks Double Fine’s uphill battle to publish games on PC

Is there any bigger darling on the internet than Tim Schafer and Double Fine right now? After all, you guys forked over north of a million bucks just to see the man revisit the point-and-click adventure genre, a wonderful little gaming niche where bigwig publishers fear to tread.

