This Triss Merigold cosplay looks like a painting

Russian cosplayer Lada Lyumos has been working her way through the women of The Witcher series, including Shani, Keira Metz, and now Triss Merigold. The attention to detail in these shots, both in fine elements of her outfit like that stitching, and in the Renaissance-style composition (thanks to photographer Kira Mitenkova), makes some of them look like oil paintings.

Plenty of great cosplay photography resembles screenshots from videogames but a few of these photos, to borrow a phrase from Indiana Jones, look like they belong in a museum.

You can see more of Lada Lyumos' cosplay at DeviantArt, though I should warn you that some of it's NSFW, as you'd expect from DeviantArt.

PS: If you're getting ready to paste your rant into the comments about how mad you are the version of Triss in the TV show isn't white enough for you, maybe save that for somewhere more relevant, or just plain don't bother.

