This stunning cinematic uses UE4 to blend real-life with machine-human hybrids

Real-time photorealism specialist Quixel has shared a stunning new teaser called Rebirth, a cinematic that blends "the power of Unreal Engine" with real-world scans from the Megascans Icelandic collection that "represents a new way of crafting computer graphics".

While the video doesn't tell us much about the project or how it came to be, Rebirth is a breathtaking example of how seamlessly skilled artists can now blend real-life with exceptional computer graphics.

The Rebirth team houses experts from across a range of specialisms, including VFX, ArchViz and video games to "produce a cinematic asking existential questions of machine/human hybrids".

But enough from me—here, take a look for yourself: