This is the ultimate gaming setup you need

Your gaming setup should make you feel good. Whether you have a whole room dedicated to streaming online or your laptop and headphones keep you gaming on the go, you should always get a buzz whenever you hear your PC spring to life.



It's not just specs, either. Those are important, of course, but style matters when it comes to modern gaming. You don't just want to crush your opposition—you want to do it with flair.

That's why the OMEN 16 laptop is the perfect centerpiece of any gaming setup. (See what else is essential by clicking on the hotspots in the image below.) In addition to being a powerful gaming PC, it has enough bells and whistles to impress anyone lucky enough to see you doing your work in person.

Now let's talk about what's under the hood. The laptop is powered by a 13th gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor and features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card with DDR5 RAM. That graphical muscle is showcased on a 16.1-inch IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Chances are your games have never looked so good.

Working to keep your thermal efficiency in check, you've got OMEN Tempest Cooling Technology. The latest design features fans that are 2.5x slimmer, providing 29% more airflow than last year's OMEN and desktop-level cooling to keep your machine running smoothly without noisy distractions.

The OMEN 16 provides you with plenty of opportunities to customize the look, feel, and sound of your gaming experience. You can use the Light Studio to coordinate your color scheme with spatially aware lighting animations and interactive effects. The Optimizer reduces system resources you don’t need while you play, keeping fan noise to a minimum.

Right now, you can get the OMEN 16 on sale at Best Buy for $170 off. Upgrading your gaming space to maximize both style and substance has never been easier.