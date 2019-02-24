This Fallout 4 mod creates missions on demand, from assassinations to base captures

There are heaps of brilliant Fallout 4 mods that give Bethesda's 2015 RPG a new lease of life, and Missions Committee, a new mod out this month, sounds like it's another one worth considering. It's a mission generator that will periodically ping you with one of seven mission types, including target assassinations and base captures.

Best of all, you can customise how often you want to receive missions, and if you want something immediately, you can request a specific type of mission on demand. The mission types sound suitably varied: you'll destroy artillery posts, perform stealthy recon strikes and defend bases against enemy forces.

For each, you pick a faction to represent, and that faction will show up and watch your back. For capture missions, the results will persist in the world: if you capture a base for the Minutemen, for example, they'll stay in control until an enemy force tries to take it over again. You can choose between eight factions, and you can perform missions for custom factions you've added via other mods.

You can tweak the frequency of missions through an in-game menu at any time, and you select the type of missions you'd like to receive on your scanner. You can even weight your preferences, receiving two base capture missions for every one defense mission, say.

The installation instructions, and steps for adding custom factions, are over on Nexus Mods. The mod's author, Sorrywerefull, suggests you try it alongside Warlike ﻿, Fallout 4-76﻿ and Camps of the Wasteland.