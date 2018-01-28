They Are Billions adds weekly community challenges with leaderboards

(Image credit: rovery)

Zombie plague RTS They are Billions has added community challenges in its latest update, meaning that everyone can play through the same survival map and compete for a high score on the new leaderboards. A new challenge will arrive every Monday, starting tomorrow, and players will only get one shot at each map, which is the right way to implement challenges like this, in my opinion.

Update V0.6 also allows you to add more waypoints when using the travel, attack, patrol and move commands. You just have to hold down Shift and right click to add more waypoints, allowing you to create some pretty elaborate plans.

Soldiers, Snipers and Lucifers can now carry explosive barrels, which you can place down wherever you want and blow up from a safe distance. Barrel explosions will chain together, so it could be a good option for taking out large groups.

The last of the major additions is a new set of language translations for Chinese (Traditional and Simplified), Korean, Japanese, Russian, German, French, Polish, and Brazilian Portuguese. There's also a few minor tweaks and bug fixes, which you can read about in the full patch notes.

