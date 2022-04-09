There's a fix for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga insisting on a 60 fps cap

Audio player loading…

Thanks to PCGamesN, we now have a fix for one of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga's few graphical hiccups: its stubborn insistence on defaulting to a 60 fps cap on launching the game or Alt+Tabbing out, no matter what you set in the in-game menus.

To ensure your preferred framerate cap won't just switch when you're not looking, follow these steps:

Enable "view hidden folders" in Windows Explorer if you haven't already

Navigate to C:/Users/[your name]/AppData/Roaming/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment/LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga/PCCONFIG.txt

Ctrl+F "ScreenRefreshRate" and change the value to your desired fps cap

With those steps accomplished, the game should launch with and maintain your desired framerate cap. PCGamesN's primary concern was the game resetting back to 60fps on Alt+Tab, but I found this fix also addressed my issue of the game defaulting to 60 fps on launch, requiring an adjustment in the options menu every time I wanted to play.

Perhaps it's not the greatest hardship a human being could face, having to tweak a few menu options to go beyond 60 fps. After all, our distant ancestors had to contend with 720p 30 fps in Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition back in the Before Times. Still, if you're one of the elect brandishing a high-refresh rate monitor, you're gonna want every one of those precious frames. I know I do.