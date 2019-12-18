The Witcher Netflix release date: What time exactly does the show air?

The Witcher's Netflix series is almost upon us. The clips and trailers we've seen so far are promising, but we won't know if Netflix has really, truly pulled it off until we see it for ourselves.

All eight episodes of Season 1 are dropping at the same time, as Netflix does with its other shows. But when, exactly? What time does the show air? Refer to the guide below to know when The Witcher releases and will be ready to stream in your timezone.

When exactly can I watch The Witcher on Netflix?

The Witcher will begin airing on December 20, 2019. Netflix hasn't given an exact time that the show will unlock on the streaming service, but based on past Netflix Original premieres, we're almost certain The Witcher will go live at 12:00 am PST.

If you're in a different time zone, use this link to convert the unlock time to your local time. If you're in the US or EU, here are some relevant time conversions:

Pacific Standard Time - 12:00 AM 12/20/19

Central Standard Time - 2:00 AM 12/20/19

Eastern Standard Time - 3:00 AM 12/20/19

Western European Time - 8:00 AM 12/20/19

Central European Time - 9:00 AM 12/20/19

Eastern European Time - 10:00 AM 12/20/19

Netflix releases its new shows simultaneously worldwide, so no matter what country you live in, you won't have to wait for The Witcher to appear on the streaming service.

If you're just tuning in to The Witcher hype train, we're placing out bets for when we'll see Henry Cavill enact PC Gamer's favorite meme in the flesh. But more importantly, you can learn about key characters, and where to start with the books and games, in our beginner's guide to the Witcher.

Surprisingly, Netflix has already renewed The Witcher for another season, so it must be confident that the show's a winner. We'll have our final word on Season 1 when it releases, so stay tuned for that.