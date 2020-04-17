The tragedy of Cougar's gaming La-Z-Boy is that it's sold as a sofa made for one

If you thought gaming chairs couldn't get any more extra, think again. Cougar has released a range of single player gaming sofas that it claims will make the perfect accompaniment for long solo gaming sessions. Available soon in orange, blue, green, or pink to match your gaming setup.

The Ranger gaming sofa is built for just a single occupant, which makes it more of a gaming La-z-boy than a sofa. They're also oddly reminiscent of a premium economy seat on a long-haul flight, minus the crumbs (for now). At least Cougar's been a little more generous than most airlines with a 95° to 160° recline and extendable footrest.

Each chair, Cougar claims, has been designed for console, mobile, handheld, and PC gaming. It is a one-size-fits-all solution, apparently. It's also made from those same familiar materials you might expect from frankly many gaming chairs available today: black PVC leather and coloured cross-stitch.

You'll need vast quantities of space for the Ranger. Each chair weighs 31kg and is quite a bit larger than your usual gaming chair at 740 x 980 x 1025mm.

Cougar will reportedly be listing this bad boy for $280 (via TechPowerUp), with the first batch of sofas set for delivery from April 22nd.

If the Ranger is not your style, or you need space for two, you could perhaps indulge in the Couchmaster instead. This gaming accessory allows you to game freely with a mouse and keyboard from the comfort of your preexisting sofa, and will only set you back $165. Unlike the Ranger, the Couchmaster also comes with a perfectly sized pouch for your gamer energy drinks and/or outdated gamer stereotypes.

Or there's this 'gamer bed'—which is actually little more than bedroom clutter—to keep you in the game well into the early hours. Throw in the Razer Toaster and you're well on your way to be an esports pro, probably.