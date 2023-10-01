The PC game releases we're most excited about in October

Baldur's Gate 3, Starfield, and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty form a tough triple-feature to follow, but October is doing its damndest to keep us in our desk chairs, with a new Assassin's Creed, the sequel to one of the best city-builders ever, and the follow-up to a Remedy cult classic—and that's hardly everything October's bringing. Not a bad way to start the fall season, even if some of us will still probably spend it on yet another Baldur's Gate 3 playthrough.

For more, see our full 2023 PC game release schedule, as well as our look at 2024's upcoming PC games.

Assassin's Creed Mirage | October 5

Fans of the Assassin's Creeds of old take note: Ubisoft's genuinely departed from the new-style RPG Assassin's Creed design to go back to the original stealthy parkour focus in a more digestible package. Morgan's got more on why he's hyped for it here.

Total War: Pharaoh | October 11

After last year's Total War: Warhammer 3, the RTS returns to historical warfare, bringing the series to Egypt for the first time—which is a little surprising, as Jon pointed out in his recent preview.

Lords of The Fallen | October 13

The 2013 soulslike by the same name wasn't the best example of the genre, but this one's from a new developer, and as I've insisted a couple times after seeing it back in March, it looks really cool. Harvey's seen it too, and agrees—watch out for a possible sleeper hit.



The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria| October 24

We were already looking forward to this Lord of the Rings co-op survival game about delving into dwarven mines before we found out you can sing proper Dwarvish drinking songs in it. After that, we were pretty close to sold. Fingers crossed it turns out to be a good time.

More games releasing in October