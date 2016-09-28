Popular

The first 20 minutes of Gears of War 4 revisits key battles in Gears history

Gears 4 opens with a prologue that's a tutorial and a history lesson, all in one.

The first 20 minutes of Gears of War 4 are now on display for your viewing pleasure, thanks to a new gameplay video posted today by The Coalition. Introduced by Rod Fergusson and Matt Searcy, the video covers the Gears 4 prologue, which introduces the new game by plumbing a few crucial moments from the old ones. 

The prologue serves as a tutorial by dropping players face-first into the action, while at the same time connecting Gears 4 to the rest of the series and the characters that figured prominently in them. It's actually pretty clever, although the “world knows no war, no suffering... it's a world of safety” bit at the end of the speech is a little heavy-handed. I mean, that's just asking for trouble, right?

Tom recently got his hands on the PC version of Gears of War 4, and he thinks it's “shaping up great.” It comes out on October 11.

