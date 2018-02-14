The Evil Within 2 adds first-person mode with terrifying results

Flowers? Check. Chocolates? Check. Ex-war photographer-turned-twisted homicidal maniac who murders people and turns them into horrifying art displays? … Check?

Bethesda and Tango Gameworks' The Evil Within 2 has now added a first-person mode to its otherwise third-person survival horror 'em up. Who says Valentine's Day romance is dead? Stefano Valentini. Quite literally.

Look, see:

I really enjoyed my first run through of The Evil Within 2's throwback to traditional survival horror, but I now fancy giving it a bash through the eyes of protagonist Sebastian Castellanos. I didn't get round to tinkering with its like-minded console commands last year, but following Resi 7, TEW's The Executioner DLC, and even P.T., the thought of tackling some of this game's horrors in first-person mode sounds (and, quite clearly, looks) terrifying.

*Spoiler incoming*

Pegging it from Anima or the multi-limbed Laura looks scary enough in the trailer above, but the flashback scene—that returns players to the first game's run-in with The Keeper—in first-person? Bloody hell, that's heart attack material. This Valentine's Day may well be my last.

"A lot of players like playing horror games in first-person, so for those who want to see some of the game’s situations through Sebastian’s eyes, it’s a really neat experience," says Tango Gameworks producer, Shinsaku Ohara in a statement. "I think exploring Union in first-person makes the scale feel even bigger than it does when you’re in third-person. Also, being able to see our environments and enemies up close allows players to get an even better look at how much effort went into their designs."

The Evil Within 2's first-person update is free-of-charge and can be toggled on and off at will. "Changing to first-person is as simple as flipping a switch in the menu," informs Bethesda. If I'm not on news duty tomorrow, please send help.