The Elder Scrolls Online is going to Skyrim

ZeniMax Online Studios unveiled a new Elder Scrolls Online cinematic at The Game Awards tonight that signals the conclusion of the Season of the Dragon. It's a suitably epic affair, packed with struggle and sacrifice, triumph and loss, and when it's all over and the smoke clears, the next phase of the big Tamrielic MMO is revealed: We're going to Skyrim.

Alas, details on the "dark heart of Skyrim" won't be shared until January 16, 2020, in a Twitch livestream set to begin at 2 pm PT/5 pm ET. ZeniMax hinted that it will be major in-game event, though, describing it as "The Elder Scrolls Online’s next year-long adventure and Chapter."