The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics is coming to PC later this year

The Dark Crystal is a 1982 fantasy film directed by Jim Henson and Frank Oz, and while its Muppet heritage is unmistakable, it is definitely not a movie about the ongoing adventures of Kermit and co. It tells the Tolkien-ish tale of a long-ago struggle between the Skeksis and the Mystics on the distant world of Thra, which has been riven by a break in a magic crystal. A shard of that crystal has ended up in the hands of a Gelfling, who embarks on a question to return the shard, repair the crystal, and save the world.

All of this is relevant now because En Masse Entertainment, the publisher of Tera, announced today that a strategy-RPG called The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics will be released later this year. The game will actually be based on the upcoming Netflix prequel series, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, with an 80-mission campaign across a diverse range of territories in which the Gelfling "seek to restore light to the world and fulfill the prophecy."

The Gelfing, who aren't exactly heavy hitters in this war, will rely on "guile, planning and cunning" in turn-based battles on dynamic battlefields that will force players to adapt to changing conditions. A New Game Plus mode will offer increased challenges once the main campaign is complete.

"The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics will allow fans to delve further into the history and world of Thra as they conduct multi-layered and evolving tactical battles on the side of the Gelfling against the Skeksis," En Masse director of live services Stefan Ramirez said. "Players will experience living, unpredictable environments that encompasses not only the events and characters of the Netflix series, but new game-exclusive characters, stories, and challenges."

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics is listed on Steam and expected to be out later this year. If you want to check out the Netflix show, it will debut on August 30.