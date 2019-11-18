The cheapest deals on Disney Plus, because we all need a bit of Mandalorian

The battle between streaming services rages on as Disney Plus enters the fray, opening up the media conglomerate's war chest of movies, TV, and that Star Wars show where Pedro Pascal cares for a tiny child.



Disney Plus drew 10 million subscribers in its first day, so evidently that's enough for a lot of folks to commit to a new monthly fee. Streaming isn't exactly PC gaming, we know, but as Star Wars and comic book fans, we're happy to guide you through how to get yourself a Disney Plus sign-up. Fortunately enough, which is luckily pretty easy. We've gathered all the details and deals you need right here to start watching the House of Mouse's streaming service.

Sign up for the Disney+ 7-day free trial

Want to try before you buy? Now's your chance.

If you're based in the USA, Canada, or the Netherlands, getting hold of a Disney Plus sign-up is pretty straightforward. Normal membership will set you back $6.99 per month , and you'll also get a seven-day free trial to see if you fancy it. Meanwhile, sports fans and those interested in grown-up dramas like Killing Eve can save more than a few pennies by grabbing an offer that provides Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 per month . For context, that's the same cost as a month of Netflix. By our reckoning, you're saving almost $5 compared to getting each membership separately.

As for everyone else, I'm afraid you'll need to wait just a little bit longer. Australia and New Zealand are getting Disney Plus as of November 19, but the UK, Germany, and France will have to hold on until March 31 of 2020.

How and where to get a Disney Plus sign-up

For those with access to Disney Plus right now, there are three basic deals available—the standard membership, a triple-bundle, and a special Verizon offer that gives you the service with a data plan.

1 year of Disney Plus free with Verizon

Verizon is offering one free year of Disney Plus with certain schemes.

As mentioned above, you can always give Disney Plus a go with the seven-day trial before committing to anything.

But how do you actually use Disney Plus? If you're on a PC or laptop, it's as straightforward as booting up the website through your internet browser. For everything else, simply download the app. Compatible devices are: Samsung or LG Smart TV; Roku devices; Google Chromecast; Apple TV; Fire TV; iOS/Android devices; PS4; Xbox One.

When is Disney Plus out? Unfortunately for fans worldwide, the launch of this new platform has been staggered. Here's how it breaks down:

USA, Canada:

If you're based in either of the above, you can access Disney Plus right now—it launched on November 12. It'll cost you $6.99 per month for the base package, $70 for a year, or $12.99 per month for a bundle with Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ in the US. As for Canada, you'll pay $8.99 for the standard subscription.

UK:

Sadly, Disney Plus is still a few months away for those living across the pond. It'll be released March 31, 2020. We've had no word on yet oncost, so watch this space (we suspect it'll set you back around £6-£7).

Australia, New Zealand:

Disney Plus is landing in Australia and New Zealand very soon: November 19. It'll cost $8.99 in Australia and $9.99 in New Zealand.

The Netherlands:

Much like the US and Canada, the Netherlands has access to Disney Plus right now for €6.99.

As for the rest of the globe, it's worth noting that Disney does have plans to launch Disney Plus "in nearly all major regions of the world within the next two years". In other words, sit tight and you'll be binging Disney Plus before long.