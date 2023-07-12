The best Amazon Prime Day Nvidia deals

The second wave of Amazon Prime Day is coming to a close, but that doesn't mean there aren't lots of great deals still left to grab. There have been some fantastic discounts of Nvidia gaming laptops—this MSI Katana 15 is an absolute steal for an RTX 4070, and this cheap plus compact Asus Zephyrus G14 may seem like strange recommendation, but it's extremely good value with its RTX 3060.

Nvidia gaming PCs and graphics cards have also received some price drops, from this high-end Yeyian Shoge that's pretty much the complete package, to a whole heap of Prime Day GPU deals at pretty much every price point. With the RTX 4060 having just launched, there are plenty of opportunities if you want to grab the new card.

If not, there are lots of deals that'll let you snatch up something a little older for less now that prices have relaxed a bit. Say what you will about Nvidia; but buying their cards at regular retail price can put a real dent in your savings. That said, here are the best Nvidia Prime Day deals for gaming laptops, PCs, and graphics cards.

Amazon Prime Day Nvidia gaming laptop deals

Gigabyte G5 KF | Nvidia RTX 4060 | Intel Core i5 12500H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 8GB DDR4 | 512GB SSD | $1,099 $899 at Newegg (save $200)

The Gigabyte G5 (see our review) is our favorite affordable gaming laptop around right now, packing the RTX 4060 GPU for some serious 1080p gaming performance in a budget package. It's a smart spec that essentially uses an otherwise older specification with the simple addition of just the new Nvidia RTX 40-series graphics chip. The 512GB SSD is a bit miserly, but that is upgradeable, but the 8GB of DDR4 memory is the tougher issue. Again, the memory is upgradeable, but it's still a bit frustrating—still, a great gaming laptop for the money. Price check: Best Buy $950 | Walmart $1,000

MSI Cyborg | Nvidia RTX 4050 | Intel Core i5 12450H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 8GB DDR4 | 512GB SSD | $999.99 $699.99 at Best Buy (save $300)

This might be one of the first RTX 40-series gaming laptops for under $1,000 we've seen so far. The MSI Cyborg is a nice little budget 1080p gaming laptop that should get a decent fps boost thanks to the magic of Nvidia's DLSS Frame Generation tech. It outperforms anything more expensive systems with an RTX 3050 GPU pretty soundly. But we don't love the 8GB of RAM. Price check: Newegg $899.99

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i | Nvidia RTX 4080 | Intel Core i9 13900HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240Hz | 32GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,749.99 $2,249 at B&H Photo (save $500.99)

This is a surprise: a discount on the best RTX 4080 laptop I've tested. It's a fantastic notebook, offering performance that can often match and sometimes beat an RTX 4090-based system (see our review). There's a high-performance CPU to back it up, a decent, bright 1600p screen, and a fair amount of storage. All with a discount. The only bad news is that it was $50 cheaper earlier in the sale. Price check: Lenovo $2,564.99

Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS | 14-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,399.99 $799.99 at Best Buy (save $600)

If you don't want a hulking gaming laptop, let me introduce the Zephyrus 14 (see our review): a 14-incher that can game without busting your bank balance or your shoulder when lugging it around. No-nonsense specs in a delightful package. While a bit older now versus the RTX 40-series GPUs, this is a very smart package for a low fee.



Price check: Amazon $1,039.99 | Newegg $1,019.99

Gigabyte Aorus 17H | Nvidia RTX 4080 | Intel Core i9 13900H | 17-inch | 1080p | 360Hz | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | $2,599 $2,199 at Amazon (save $400)

This is just about the most affordable RTX 4080 gaming laptop we've found, though it is worth noting it's of the less popular, kinda vast 17.3-inch screen size. That does make it a good desktop replacement, though not necessarily a great portable system. Still, that Nvidia GPU will fly at the native resolution of this 1080p screen, and could get close to those 360Hz figures on your favorite esports-y games. Price check: Newegg $2,564.99 | Best Buy $2,199.99 | Walmart $2,199

Amazon Prime Day Nvidia gaming PC deals

Skytech Nebula | Intel Core i5 12400F | Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti | 16GB DDR4-3200 | 500GB SSD | $1,299.99 $999.99 at Newegg (save $300)

At this point, who's going to buy a full-price Skytech gaming PC when they're pretty much guaranteed to be among the most discounted systems in any sale? I'm not complaining when you can bag a full RTX 4060 Ti gaming PC now for under $1,000. It's sporting a last-gen Intel Alder Lake chip, but it's still a six-core, 12-thread CPU of excellent gaming pedigree. The 500GB SSD feels a bit miserly in 2023, but that is one of the cheapest, and easiest upgrades you can make when you need a little more space.

MSI Codex R | Intel Core i5 13400F | Nvidia RTX 4060 | 16GB DDR5-4800 | 1TB PCIe SSD | $1,099 $989.99 at Newegg (save $109.01)

The RTX 4060 performs at around the same level in standard games as the RTX 3060 Ti, and you can find similarly priced gaming PCs with that card inside it. But this is a fully rounded spec for under $1,000 that will allow you to get full benefit of DLSS 3 and Frame Generation where supported, too. The Raptor Lake CPU is fantastic, a 10-core, 16-thread chip that is arguably the best budget CPU around today, and you get 16GB DDR5 and a 1TB SSD to support the rest of the spec. You're not compromising here and you're not going to feel the need to upgrade for a good while, either.

ABS Stratos Aqua | Intel Core i5 13400F | Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti | 16GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB PCIe SSD | $1,499.99 $1,199.99 at Newegg (save $300)

If you're after a great gaming PC deal, Prime Day is where it's at. The RTX 4060, RTX 4060 Ti, and RTX 4070 cards have delivered some great value machines at a variety of price points. And this ABS Stratos Aqua system is right up there with the best of them. The CPU is the outstanding Core i5 13400F, a 16-thread budget monster chip, and the maligned RTX 4060 Ti can still deliver serious gaming performance. Then you get a full 1TB SSD and 16GB of decently quick DDR5 memory. A really solid package of PC gaming goodness.

Yeyian Shoge | Intel Core i5 13400F | Nvidia RTX 4070 | 16GB DDR4-3200 | 1TB PCIe SSD | $1,599 $1,289 at Newegg (save $310)

Normally we'd be talking about having to make do with some shoddy, 500GB SSD, or getting frustrated about having to compromise on 8GB of RAM to get such a healthy discount on a high-end gaming PC. But not here, this is a no-compromise rig that will deliver the sort of performance we'd have expected from an RTX 3080 system this time last year, and potentially more if you take DLSS 3 and Frame Generation into account. To get all this for less than $1,300 makes the Yeyian a great deal. It's a US-based company, has free shipping and there's not a lot else to worry about. Easy PC.

Skytech Chronos Gaming PC | Intel Core i7 12700F | Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti | 1TB SSD | 16GB RAM | $2,099.99 $1,799.99 at Newegg (save $300)

Here's a deal on an actual RTX 40-series-powered PC. And they said it couldn't be done. This PC comes with Nvidia's RTX 4070 Ti, which is a mighty 4K beast powered by the Ada Lovelace architecture. It's ultimately a pricey card, deal or no deal, and that's reflected in the price tag before you today, but for the performance, we can just about make peace with $1,800.



Price check: Electronic Express $1,999.99

Skytech Siege Gaming PC | AMD Ryzen 7 5800X | Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti | 1TB SSD | 16GB RAM | $2,099.99 $1,749.99 at Newegg (save $350)

That's right; we tracked down another RTX 40-series-powered PC on sale. This Skytech Siege has a Ryzen 7 5800X CPU with an RTX 4070 Ti GPU backing it up. You're giving yourself some really good performance for less than two grand. And you could dip your toes into some 4K gaming. Price check: Walmart $1,849.99

Skytech Chronos Gaming PC | Intel Core i7 12700F | Nvidia RTX 4070 | 1TB SSD | 16GB RAM | $1,899.99 $1,599.99 at Amazon (save $300)

This is a Prime exclusive deal, meaning you won't be able to nab it unless you fork over a monthly tithe to Uncle Bezos, but it's a good price on a great machine for those who meet its requirements. Boasting an RTX 4070, this is one of the better deals on the mid-tier of the latest generation of cards I've seen this Prime season, and the rest of its specs are nothing to sneeze at either. Only thing to consider is that this isn't the best price we've seen it going for this Prime Day, which was over $100 cheaper.

ABS Vortex Ruby | Ryzen 7 7700X | Nvidia RTX 4080 | 32GB DDR5 RAM | 2TB PCIe SSD | $2,599.99 $2,349.99 at Newegg (save $250)

A pretty immense spec here for the price. That AMD CPU can hit 5.15GHz under full all-core loads and paired with the RTX 4080, and you'll experience some real GeForce. There is not much room for overclocking with that 750W PSU, but a 2TB NVMe drive and 36GB of DDR5 RAM means you won't need to upgrade for a while.



Price check: Amazon $2,349.99

Cyberpower PC Gamer Supreme | Core i7 13700KF | Nvidia RTX 4080 | 16GB DDR5 RAM | 2TB HDD + 1TB PCIe SSD | $2,514.74 at Walmart

A 13th Gen champ here with Nvidia's latest GPU offering, too. It's pricey, but considering it comes with not only a sweet GPU but DDR5 RAM and heaps of storage it's a decent high-end deal. Shame there's an HDD. Use it for backups and put another SSD in.

Price check: $2,544.18 at Newegg| Electronic Express $2,599

Cobratype |Intel Core i9 13900KF | Nvidia RTX 4090 | 32GB DDR5 | 2TB NVMe SSD | $3,379.99 $3,249.99 at Newegg (save $130)

Cobratype isn't a brand of gaming PC I'm familiar with, but they have a decent set of ratings both on Newegg and in Google reviews. And the spec in question here is excellent, offering a supporting cast of components that look to give both the top-end Intel CPU and Nvidia GPU room to do their magic. Whether you're creating or gaming, this system should do the goods, and is the cheapest RTX 4090 machine I've found today.

Amazon Prime Day Nvidia graphics card deals

PNY RTX 4060 Ti Verto | 8GB GDDR6 | 4,352 shaders | 2,535MHz boost | $399.99 $381.25 at Amazon (save $18.74)

The RTX 4060 Ti hasn't been particularly well-received, for its potentially future-limited 8GB VRAM capacity and high initial pricing. But it's not a bad graphics card. It still slams at 1080p, will happily game at 1440p for the most part, and is only about $40 more expensive than an old RTX 3060 Ti.

MSI RTX 4060 Ti Ventus 2X OC | 8GB GDDR6 | 4,352 shaders | 2,565MHz boost | $404.99 $379.99 at Amazon (save $25)

This is a factory overclocked card, though that doesn't really mean a whole lot these days. The 35MHz boost over the PNY likely won't translate to a whole lot of extra fps, but when it's free, hey, who's to argue? Price check: Newegg $379.99

PNY RTX 4070 Ti | 12GB | 7,680 shaders | 2,610MHz boost | $839.99 $799.99 at Best Buy (save $40)

This is a straightforward reference-spec card from PNY and comes with the same cooler we've checked out on the company's RTX 4080. And it worked well on the beefier chip, so I'm not concerned about how effective it'll be with an RTX 4070 Ti. It's only a modest discount and still only at the base $799 reference price, but is still a great alternative if you couldn't pick up a Founders Edition card. Price Check: Amazon $789.99 (sold out)

Gigabyte RTX 4080 Eagle | 16GB GDDR6X | 9,728 shaders | 2,505MHz boost | $1,199.99 $1,139.99 at Amazon (save $60)

Saving $60 on a $1,200 GPU isn't exactly a deal that's going to set the world alight, less still when it's on a graphics card that should have been $999 at most when it launched. Anyways, if wishes were horses beggars would ride, and this is the state of things, and the Gigabyte RTX 4080 is the cheapest we've found this second-tier Ada card on sale for today. Price check: Walmart $1,139.99 | Newegg $1,139.99