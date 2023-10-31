The Baldur's Gate 3 soundtrack is hitting the concert hall

If you're looking for new ways to scratch your Baldur's Gate 3 itch, and can get to London somehow next May, then the recently announced Symphony of the Realms concert is worth knowing about. The game's soundtrack, composed by Borislav Slavov will, for the first time be performed live in concert at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall, London, on May 4, 2024.

"Let yourself be charmed by the captivating music" and "you ABSOLUTE-ly need to be there," reads the Game Music Festival's punny announcement.

The soundtrack will be performed by the Philharmoina Orchestra and Hertfordshire Chorus, with Robert Kurdybacha as conductor. The show is a part of the 2024 Game Music Festival which also includes a Last of Us concert.

The Southbank Centre's website describes the BG3 event as "a night of ballads and bards as we enjoy Slavov's work orchestrated live in concert, for the very first time." It's no surprise to see such beloved gaming soundtracks take to the stage. The music of many games are finding themselves reverberating around concert halls these days, with even Stardew Valley having its own international concert tour.

The thought of hearing the Baldur's Gate 3 main theme alone, in a concert hall, live with its foreboding vocals, swelling timpani and brass, gets my heart pumping. Elder Brain and The Legacy of Bhaal should also be pretty epic in person. The combination of the Hertfordshire Chorus and Slavov's use of vocals throughout the whole OST could deliver something unforgettable.

The show is on Saturday the 4th of May at 7 pm and will run for approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes. You can book tickets on the Southbank Centre site.