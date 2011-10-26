The 34 Best Webcomics for Geeks
Here at Maximum PC, we get accused of being geeks pretty frequently and it's a badge we wear with pride. Different than your garden variety nerds or dorks, geeks enjoy things like computers, and math, and comic books. We're guilty of all of those things, especially the last part. Of all of the things the internet has done for us, perhaps one of it's most beneficial gifts to the geeks was the web comic.
Much like the shift from print to digital in the traditional publishing world, the comic world has also undergone its own digital revolution - or should we say digital explosion? With the advances of software and the benefit of a cheaper publishing platform came a slew of online comics which ran the gamut from hilarious to hideous. We collected a list of the best geeky offerings from staff favorites to Facebook suggestions in order to provide you with over thirty hilarious, entertaining and incredibly drawn web comics to secretly read throughout your work day. Geek or no, there's a comic here that you'll be able to enjoy. Dive in, and feel free to share your favorites in the comments!
User Friendly Classic IT-guy humor, UF focuses on the staff of fictional internet provider Columbia Internet.
Awkward Zombie Aside from having an awesome name, this comic also features Link, Mario and Luigi among its cast of characters.
Brawl in the Family Also the name of a Simpsons episode, this Nintendo-based comic is pretty funny.
Dueling Analogs Pretty consistently hilarious, DA pokes fun at games and gamers.
Nerf NOW! According to the "About" section this comic was "created, to sow the seeds of a greater future of peerless glory, uniting people under a common banner and a common goal" and you know, comics and junk.
Penny Arcade A favorite amongst many, and for good reason, PA is so awesome that even its archive search is entertaining. It started as a video game comic but now it's much, much more.
Virtual Shackles Born from the "pain and frustration" of the gaming industry, VS follows two unappreciated game developers.
Diesel Sweeties Love, music, robots, and Star Trek jokes. This long-running pixel comic is hand-drawn using very. small. brushes.
Player vs Player One of the first webcomics, this long-running strip follows the office antics of a group of game magazine employees (and a genius cat and fictional troll), with plenty of fantasy, gaming jokes, and actual emotion thrown in.
Dresden Codak Amazing artwork and high-minded philosophical and tech content make this comic a double yes.
Order of the Stick D&D fans will especially appreciate the humor in this one.
Girl Genius Adventure! Romance! Mad Science! And you know, some steampunk stuff thrown in there.
GU Comics A web comic about video games, GU has been going strong for over ten years and began inside the world of Everquest, which is pretty geeky.
Hijinks Ensue Hilarious and heavy on the geekery, Hijinks Ensue is officially about nothing but does touch on sci fi, tech, cartoons and 80's TV.
Joe Loves Crappy Movies Boy, does he ever. Fortunately Joe likes sharing his elitist, and often witty, takes on popular movies with us in this cleanly drawn comic.
MS Paint Adventures This user-driven, text-based adventure comic is awesome, according to Nathan.
Nothing Nice to Say Is this, technically, geeky? Well...maybe not so much, but it is a classic misanthropes comic and entirely enjoyable so we'll consider that close enough for now.
Nuklear Power Nuklear Power actually houses several web comics, but we spend most of our time reading the 8-bit Theater.
Questionable Content Think indie romantic comedy with robots, music, and coffee. Except, you know, as a comic.
Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal Science! Math! Computers! Nerds and geeks agree, SMBC is the best part of a balanced breakfast.
Sequential Art Both human and anthropomorphic characters talk video and computer games and fanboyism in this black and white comic.
Something Positive Classic cranky webcomic features a cynical tone and a humorous portrayal of geeks, gamers and goths.
The Trenches From the makers of Penny Arcade and PVP comes the Trenches, which focuses on the trials and tribulations of video game testers.
VG Cats If the internet is ruled by cats, then why wouldn't we read a comic about cats talking about video games?
xkcd Love it or hate it, you know you still read it and upvote it on Reddit.
The Oatmeal See previous caption, multiply by 1000.
Complex ActionsSatire on MMORPGs, console gamers, strategy games, board/card games and table-top role playing.
Cyanide and Happiness Not always SFW. Not always geeky. Still, those are some pretty entertaining stick figures...
Dark Legacy Comics A WoW-centric comic that follows the adventures of the Dark Legacy guild.
Toothpaste for Dinner Simply drawn, single-panel comics are more gut-busting funny than geeky but we want all their tshirts.
The Adventures of Dr. McNinja Because what's better than a ninja? A Doctor who is also a ninja who is also an awesome story-driven web comic, of course. The current storyline features dinosaurs, lumberjacks, a moon Dracula, and the Ultimate Diplomat.
Hyperbole and a Half Alright, we admit - Hyperbole isn't exactly geeky but it IS exactly hilarious. We like it. Alot.
Dinosaur ComicsDinos of various shapes and sizes discuss philosphy, the secret to happiness, ethics and sometimes sport goatees. FOR REAL YOU GUYS.
Hark, a VagrantAnother one that we just couldn't leave off the list, Hark features historical and literary figures navigating modern times. Laugh and learn.