The 34 Best Webcomics for Geeks

Here at Maximum PC, we get accused of being geeks pretty frequently and it's a badge we wear with pride. Different than your garden variety nerds or dorks, geeks enjoy things like computers, and math, and comic books. We're guilty of all of those things, especially the last part. Of all of the things the internet has done for us, perhaps one of it's most beneficial gifts to the geeks was the web comic.

Much like the shift from print to digital in the traditional publishing world, the comic world has also undergone its own digital revolution - or should we say digital explosion? With the advances of software and the benefit of a cheaper publishing platform came a slew of online comics which ran the gamut from hilarious to hideous. We collected a list of the best geeky offerings from staff favorites to Facebook suggestions in order to provide you with over thirty hilarious, entertaining and incredibly drawn web comics to secretly read throughout your work day. Geek or no, there's a comic here that you'll be able to enjoy. Dive in, and feel free to share your favorites in the comments!

User Friendly Classic IT-guy humor, UF focuses on the staff of fictional internet provider Columbia Internet.