Tekken 7 will add Negan from AMC's The Walking Dead

In the wake of this weekend's EVO 2018 grand final, Tekken series director Katsuhiro Harada unveiled three of the six fighters en route to Tekken 7's second season. The following short showcases veteran King of the Iron Fist combatants Anna Williams and Lei Wulong. It then teases character art for Negan—the baseball bat-wielding bastard from AMC's The Walking Dead, played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Dun-dun-dun dun, little pig, little pig, let me in etc.

No footage of how Negan will perform in Tekken 7, then, but seeing Anna punch sister Nina Williams into the air, before loading a rocket launcher and firing off a missile at close range suggests little is off-limits.

With his signature baseball bat, perhaps he'll do to Lei Wulong et al what Morgan's Negan did to one of the telly show's main characters a couple of years back. A sight for sore eyes, indeed.

Bandai Namco reckons Tekken 7’s season 2 pass is "coming soon". In the meantime, have a gander at Dave Houghton's Tekken 7 review.