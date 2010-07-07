Tech-up with 50 battle buddies in End of Nations

End of Nations isn't the most creative name, but you gotta give Petroglyph credit for being direct--we can be certain this game involves, at least to some degree, the ending of nations. But we're holding out hope that any creativity unspent on the title was invested into the concept and gameplay--and from what we've seen so far, it has. EoN is banking on making the MMO-RTS genre a success on the back of co-op gameplay.

EoN has the potential to be a real standout in both the MMO and RTS space, and the promise of co-op is especially intriguing to someone like myself who is petrified at the thought of a competitive RTS (I was ruined by a Korean exchange student).